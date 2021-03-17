Crestline Management LP Takes Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Crestline Management LP owned 0.06% of Telos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000.

NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.71. 1,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,330. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

