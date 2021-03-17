Crestline Management LP Takes Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the third quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. 2,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,672. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $40.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

VER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

