CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,050.32

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,050.32 ($39.85) and traded as high as GBX 3,460 ($45.21). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,379 ($44.15), with a volume of 857,942 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,204.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,050.32. The firm has a market cap of £26.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.22. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About CRH (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

