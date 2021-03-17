CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.30

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.30 and traded as high as C$4.85. CRH Medical shares last traded at C$4.82, with a volume of 26,239 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRH. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.10.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

