CRH plc Plans Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5736 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

CRH has increased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. 540,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

