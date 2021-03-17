Critical Analysis: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Capital Bancorp and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00

Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.97%. Meridian has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.30%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 2.41 $16.90 million $1.21 15.74 Meridian $85.96 million 1.83 $10.48 million $1.73 14.87

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 15.13% 15.12% 1.28% Meridian 16.13% 16.59% 1.42%

Volatility & Risk

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meridian beats Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as credit cards; and loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term, car, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

