Critical Survey: 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) & First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

39.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 1st Constitution Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

1st Constitution Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.09%. First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.74%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp $68.33 million 2.81 $13.63 million $1.68 11.17 First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.89 $14.24 million $1.47 13.18

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp. 1st Constitution Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 19.11% 9.18% 0.95% First Guaranty Bancshares 16.35% 10.43% 0.78%

Volatility & Risk

1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and commercial construction financing to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of October 23, 2020, the company operated 26 branches in Asbury Park, Cranbury, Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jackson, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Long Branch, Manahawkin, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Princeton, Rocky Hill, Rumson, Shrewsbury, and Toms River, New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.