Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Keith Layden Sells 652 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Keith Layden sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,284 ($82.10), for a total value of £40,971.68 ($53,529.76).

CRDA traded down GBX 42 ($0.55) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,256 ($81.74). The company had a trading volume of 287,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,986 ($52.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company has a market cap of £8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,361.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,288.42.

Get Croda International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,268.18 ($68.83).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.