CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.38

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 71790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $732.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth $3,414,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

