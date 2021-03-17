CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.83, for a total transaction of $1,209,150.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,100.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 80,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $16,796,800.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $11.98 on Wednesday, reaching $208.29. 418,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,158. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

