CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s stock price was up 6% on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $250.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $210.88 and last traded at $208.03. Approximately 11,963,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 4,048,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.31.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $650,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,125,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 975,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.88 and its 200-day moving average is $175.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.41 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

