Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 11th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

CCI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

