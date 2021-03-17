Crown (CRW) 24-Hour Volume Hits $43,974.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Crown has a market cap of $4.35 million and $43,974.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,103.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.34 or 0.00914224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.74 or 0.00336267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031234 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000816 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000161 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,794,765 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

