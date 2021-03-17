Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for approximately 3.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $96.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,775. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

