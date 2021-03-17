Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735,929 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.71% of Crown worth $95,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crown by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,108,000 after purchasing an additional 202,515 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,015,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

