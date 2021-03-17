Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $34.23 on Top Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $34.23 or 0.00059009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $55.60 million and $3.42 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 299.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

