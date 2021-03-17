CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Position Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of CryoLife worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 405.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 132,983 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,215,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,801,000 after buying an additional 242,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

CRY stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $915.49 million, a P/E ratio of -61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

