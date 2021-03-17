Cryptaur Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 109.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $8,978.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 177.1% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.00635021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00024980 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,980,371,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

