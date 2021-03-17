CryptoAds Marketplace Trading Down 59.2% This Week (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 68% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 59.2% against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $156,985.81 and approximately $97,641.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.00458268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00063461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00124401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.17 or 0.00576061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

