CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $134,449.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 104.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $134,449.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 192% higher against the dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00051658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.79 or 0.00635186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070188 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00025182 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034004 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.