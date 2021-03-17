Cryptocean (CRON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,016.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $20,016.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00051119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00633334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024871 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034214 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.