CryptoFranc Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,230.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001927 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $6,230.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.55 or 0.00645924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025277 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00034112 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.