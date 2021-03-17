Cube One Day Volume Reaches $182.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Cube token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cube has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $182.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cube has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00053949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.22 or 0.00655195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070422 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025490 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00034560 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube (AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io

Buying and Selling Cube

