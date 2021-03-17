Cubiex Price Hits $0.0613 on Top Exchanges (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Cubiex has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $505,155.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 42.2% against the dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.39 or 0.00461097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00063056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00145120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00080325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.30 or 0.00586820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Cubiex Coin Trading

