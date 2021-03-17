CUDOS (CUDOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.82 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 55.4% higher against the dollar. One CUDOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. CUDOS has a market cap of $26.86 million and $2.82 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00450465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00140406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.00573675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 403,375,330 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

