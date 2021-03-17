Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $451.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.