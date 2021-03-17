Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CURLF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Curaleaf stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $18.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

