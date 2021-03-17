CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Up 34.9% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.05 million and $1,059.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00053684 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.67 or 0.00233470 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002137 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010686 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 135,785,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,785,626 tokens. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

