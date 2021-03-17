Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stake Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.01% of Cutera worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 24.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $576.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.