cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $5,092.84 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $50.93 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $5,092.84 or 0.08665049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00451860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00061110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00147321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00055376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00076251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.03 or 0.00564922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

