CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of CVB Financial worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,106,000 after buying an additional 156,879 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 80,659 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVBF stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

