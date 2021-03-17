CVCoin Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 180.8% higher against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $28,169.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.91 or 0.00463951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00061770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00143961 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00078722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.35 or 0.00604770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

