CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,899.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,899 ($24.81) and last traded at GBX 1,842 ($24.07), with a volume of 143512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,864 ($24.35).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,692 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,413.77. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

