CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $55,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 21,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 796,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,430,000 after acquiring an additional 639,324 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

