CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 173,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,508. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

