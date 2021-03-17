CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Short Interest Up 27.7% in February

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 11th total of 208,300 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $197.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

