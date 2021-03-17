CyberVein Achieves Market Cap of $164.61 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $164.61 million and $4.27 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

