CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of CyrusOne worth $106,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,780,000 after acquiring an additional 528,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 19.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,597,000 after purchasing an additional 504,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 101.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 933,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,713,000 after purchasing an additional 471,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

