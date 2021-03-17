D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen Sells 449 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DHI stock traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,052. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.