D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $248,820.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
DHI stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.99. 4,272,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 219,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after buying an additional 265,753 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
