D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $248,820.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DHI stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.99. 4,272,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 219,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after buying an additional 265,753 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

