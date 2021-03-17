DA Davidson Lowers PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Neutral

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $54.85.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.