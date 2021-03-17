DAD (DAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $40.45 million and $1.42 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00053949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.22 or 0.00655195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070422 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025490 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00034560 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

