DAEX (DAX) Price Up 9.5% This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $44,774.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.00635021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00024980 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034301 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.