Dai (DAI) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $225.85 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00051119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00633334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024871 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034214 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,851,501,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,851,501,628 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Dai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

