Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $746.08

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 746.08 ($9.75) and traded as high as GBX 901 ($11.77). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 892 ($11.65), with a volume of 62,298 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DMGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 807.14 ($10.55).

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 846.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 746.08.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.