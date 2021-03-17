DAO Maker Price Tops $4.93 (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $80.81 million and $5.22 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.93 or 0.00008889 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.30 or 0.00460568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00063192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00144308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00080188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00580191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

