DAOBet (BET) 1-Day Volume Tops $814.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $814.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,140.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.97 or 0.00923563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.36 or 0.00336012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00031739 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002594 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

