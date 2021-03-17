Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 226,721 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $18,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.66. 7,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,062. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $147.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

