Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading 6.6% Higher

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.45. 1,250,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 415,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $484.47 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 766.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

