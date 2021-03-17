Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

DUAVF stock opened at $1,100.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,080.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,011.86. Dassault Aviation has a one year low of $684.00 and a one year high of $1,150.00.

DUAVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

